Report: Redskins Will Bench Robert Griffin III On Sunday

The Washington Redskins

will bench starter Robert Griffin IIIand play Kirk Cousins against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday according to ESPN’s John Kelm.

With the Redskins out of playoff contention and Griffin getting sacked 24 times in the past five games, Shanahan discussed the possibility of benching RG3 to keep him healthy.

The Redskins have gone 3-10 under Griffin so far this season and are coming off a 35-point blowout to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Mike Shanahan said on Monday that if he decided to sit Griffin this week, the 2012 Rookie Of The Year would also would stay on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

QB Kirk Cousins was also taken by the Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft in the fourth round.

