TOUR: Inside Redscout's New York Office

Photo: Gus Lubin

Founded in 2000, brand strategy firm Redscout still feels like a startup.Fewer than 50 people work at the New York office on 25th and Broadway, with another 10 working in San Francisco.



There’s a ping pong table and bottles of alcohol and cans of soda everywhere (alcohol distributor Diageo and PepsiCo are clients). And everyone is young.

We asked CEO Jonah Disend why major corporations trust them with big decisions.

Redscout's office is located at the end of this unglamorous entryway in Midtown, up a very slow elevator When you step inside you'll find a bright and attractive office CEO Jonah Disend meets me in a conference room on the lower floor, where he explains how Redscout can see things about brands that no one else can Most of the 50-plus employees are hybrid brand strategists. Their work includes online and field research, 3-d modelling and lots of brainstorming You can probably guess what this person is working on Senior Industrial Designer Gina Reimann is modelling a new bottle for Sobe. Her research involves studying every type of bottle on the market. Associate Strategist Caroline Washington is doing research for a client, which we're not allowed to name Can you guess what this person is researching? Creative Strategist Sarah Daily is researching a new type of beer for a certain major brewer Here's Disend in his office At his desk Disend runs Windows on an Apple computer. He uses a Mac because he likes the aesthetics. Managing director Daniel Wadia, who was hired six months ago, comments on Redscout's stringent hiring process Disend says they look for people who are good at thinking laterally. Redscout is rare in that it hires some people straight out of college. Of course there's a ping pong table The top floor of the office is architecturally opposite to the bottom floor, with cubicles instead of open space in the middle Up here you'll find Senior Strategist Timothée Memmi, who leads work on PepsiCo One of Redscout's recent college grads is Associate Strategist Kristen Mooney There's a huge bar in the second floor kitchen displaying products from client Diageo. Disend says employees aren't supposed to drink from the display bottles, and yet... Finally here is one of many boards covered in Post-it notes. Disend says he thinks Post-it could do more as a brand to emphasise its contributions to lateral thinking. Branding can make or break a company Check Out 10 Brilliant Rebranding Campaigns >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.