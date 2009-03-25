Redpoint Adds A Clean Tech Guru

Redpoint Ventures announced today that it’s hired Dr. Nety Krishna as a Venture Partner and CTO of Energy, Materials and Environment Practice.



That means he’ll be their clean tech guy. He will be in charge of seed and early stage investment. Krishna joins Redpoint from Applied Materials where he worked as a CTO. In the release, Redpoint’s founding partner, John Walecka noted this is the first time a venture capital firm hired a CTO position in energy and materials. Krishna called energy and environment issues “mission critical.”

Redpoint was an early backer of solar company Solyndra, who just became eligible for a $535 million low interest loan from the Department of Energy. They are the first company to be offered that money. Redpoint is better know for backing web companies like MySpace, Netflix and Ask.com.

