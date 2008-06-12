Redlasso: Let's Hope Some Retired Studio Bigs Can Save Us

Since November, Redlasso has been recording live TV and allowing bloggers to search, clip and post the video. And since then, they’ve known that sooner or later, someone was going to tell them to stop.



So now, once NBC U, News Corp. (NWS), and CBS (CBS) have slapped Redlasso with a cease and desist order, what does it do? It trots out some former Big Media execs it says it will provide it “strategic counsel”. Specifically: Former Viacom (VIA) CFO Michael Dolan and former Paramount stations group president Anthony Cassara, will join former CBS CEO Michael Jordan on the company’s “Media Advisory Board”.

What kind of advice can these distinguished gentleman offer Redlasso at this point? You got us. The company’s business model has been based around using content without the permission of the creators, and hoping that the creators would eventually come around, a la YouTube. That doesn’t actually strike us as a terrible bet, given YouTube’s payout. But we don’t think Redlasso needed Messrs Dolan, Cassara and Jordan to tell them that. And if they’ve hired them as negotiators? Well… we think it would have been better to do that before the legal action started.

Then again, as TVNewser points out, this debate does have some fuzzy edges. For instance, both News Corp.’s Foxnews.com and MSNBC have recently been spotted using clips from…Redlasso. Here, for instance, is Chris Matthews using the service to repurpose a segment of “Live With Regis And Kelly” this week:



We don’t blame Chris — as we’ve said before, we think Redlasso’s super-useful. We just hope that the wise men it’s hired can help keep it up and running.

