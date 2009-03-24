Redlasso Back From The Dead... Sort Of

Web video clip service Redlasso, which gave bloggers near-real-time access to embeddable broadcast and cable TV shows — shut down last July after NBC and Fox sued the company for violating their copyrights. Now it’s coming back… sort of.



Redlasso says it’s settled the suits, and will relaunch in early April with content from News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox local stations. This includes local news coverage from some 27 Fox owned-and-operated stations in 18 markets, including New York, LA, Chicago, DC, etc.

Redlasso will share ad revenue with Fox; either company can sell the ads. (A Redlasso rep declined to offer details about its lawsuit settlements.)

Redlasso hopes to make other local and national content deals too. Those deals will be key to Redlasso’s success.

While local Fox news might be helpful for local bloggers and some national bloggers, it’s not going to be nearly as useful as the old Redlasso, which (illegally) provided access to dozens of national channels, such as CNBC, Fox News, etc. Especially if those networks get their act together and offer near-real-time embeddable clips themselves.

If Redlasso can index and offer bloggers embeddable clips from a bunch of networks, it has some potential. If not, it’s not going to find a big audience.

