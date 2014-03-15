Why Will Ferrell Is Asking People To Help Him Move The Pacific Ocean East [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Will Ferrell and Robert Redford teamed up with Funny or Die and the ad agency Butler Shine Stern & Partners to make a hilarious video promoting Raise The River, a cause championed by Redford to add water to the Colorado River so that it continues to flow all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and restores water to the Colorado River Delta. After Redford gives his heartfelt testimony, Ferrell comes on-screen to suggest that instead, they should use some American ingenuity to move the ocean to the Colorado River. The ensuing back-and-forth is very funny and worth watching:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A-B InBev’s Shocktop brand is rolling out a major ad campaign for the NCAA Tournament in hopes of gaining ground on rival wheat beer Blue Moon.

Speaking of March Madness, New York Life, Buffalo Wild Wings, and NBC are all buying promoted tweets as part of real-time marketing efforts during the tournament.

Data marketing company Zeta Interactive named Dr. Jeffry Nimeroff its first chief information officer. Nimeroff previously worked as head of technology solutions at GSI Commerce.

CP+B promoted Kate Hildebrant to VP/director of video production. Hildebrant has worked at CP+B since 2009, most recently as VP/executive integrated producer.

David&Goliath hired Matt Sherman as associate creative director and Jamie Simms as account director. Sherman comes from Mullen LA and will work on the Kia account and Simms comes from Grey and will oversee client initiatives from Universal Studios Hollywood, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, and Brooklyn Gin.

The Cannes Lions awards released its juries for the Titanium & Integrated, Press, Outdoor, Radio, and Film Craft categories.

AgencySpy reports that TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles has cut about 24 staffers.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.