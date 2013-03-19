Singer Redfoo Will Attempt To Qualify For The U.S. Open

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Stefan Gordy, who is also known as Redfoo in the group LMFAO, will take a shot at professional tennis as he will attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open in both singles and mixed doubles according to an Associated Press report (via NYDailyNews.com).Gordy, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy’s son, does have a background in tennis, having played as a junior. He also currently coaches 17-year-old Ayaka Okuno, who is ranked 29th among juniors by the ITF.



Gordy, 37, will pair with Okuno in the mixed doubles at the sectional qualifying tournament in June.

Gordy is also well-known among tennis fans as a friend of Victoria Azarenka, the third-ranked player in the world. Redfoo is often seen at tournaments as a guest of Azarenka, and even put on quite a show at the recent Australian Open. And at a recent exhibition, Azarenka had Redfoo sub in for her against Serena Williams for a point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.