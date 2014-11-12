Singer Redfoo Refuses To Apologise For 'Literally I Can't', The 'Most Sexist Song Of The Year'

Rapper Redfoo is in hot water after the release of his new song, “Literally I Can’t,” featuring Lil Jon and Enertia McFly as frat bros telling a group of sorority girls who reject their advances to “shut the f— up.”

The girls’ response to the boys’ suggestions of taking tequila shots and the like? The popular new phrase, “Literally I can’t.” It essentially means “speechless,” which is how the Redfoo video is leaving viewers.

The Australian X Factor judge and “Party Rock Anthem” singer is being blasted for the sexist music video, as well as the song’s misogynist lyrics, which include gems like these:

“You’re annoying b—- because you’re talking”

“Shhh, don’t talk about it be about it. Work it, twerk it and maybe I’ll tweet about it”

“Girl I’m sipping on this drink, trying to see what you got, not hear what you think.”

“Shhh … I said jump on the pole; I didn’t need your opinion…”

Unsurprisingly, many are not amused.

@RedFoo Dude, you’ve got a video of bro’s victimizing a group of women because they didn’t feel safe drinking with them. #literallyshesaidno

— Matty Whiting (@thisismerelaxin) November 11, 2014

Poor @RedFoo. He knew #LiterallyICant was a controversial song. He just underestimated how repulsed most people would be by it #STFU

— Michelle Hitch (@MissPuffHitch) November 11, 2014

Hey @Channel7 – it should be patently obvious by now that people will no longer sit by while misogynists are given a pass. Sack @RedFoo now.

— Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) November 11, 2014

Just heard a v. offensive song by Playz-n-Skillz called ‘Literally I Can’t’, featuring Red Foo, which seems to be a pro date rape song!

— Shane Matthew Neave (@shane25873) November 9, 2014

Could there BE a more stupidly sexist and rape culturey song? Literally, I can’t. Even. These guys need to take their own advice and STFU.

— Sarah (@WildxHoney) November 7, 2014

Change.org has a petition with nearly 5,000 signatures calling for Redfoo to not be rehired as a mentor on “X Factor Australia.”

The rapper tried defending himself on Twitter today:

Another example of critics victimizing an artist by purposely misinterpreting his/her work to support a pre-existing agenda. #LiterallyICant

— Redfoo (@RedFoo) November 11, 2014

Fact #2: I love & respect women and feel they are the most powerful people on this planet! #LiterallyICant

— Redfoo (@RedFoo) November 11, 2014

Fact #3: @PlaynSkillz @LilJon @EnertiaMcFly & I made a comical party song to satirize the cliche #LiterallyICant. Some get it, some don’t.

— Redfoo (@RedFoo) November 11, 2014

But to no avail, with many outlets calling it “the most offensive song of 2014” and “The worst song of the year, literally.”

Embedding the video from YouTube has been disabled, but you can watch the controversial full video here.

