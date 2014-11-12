Singer Redfoo Refuses To Apologise For 'Literally I Can't', The 'Most Sexist Song Of The Year'

Aly Weisman
Literally I Can't Redfoo music video frat partyYouTube/Party Rock Records

Rapper Redfoo is in hot water after the release of his new song, “Literally I Can’t,” featuring Lil Jon and Enertia McFly as frat bros telling a group of sorority girls who reject their advances to “shut the f— up.”

The girls’ response to the boys’ suggestions of taking tequila shots and the like? The popular new phrase, “Literally I can’t.” It essentially means “speechless,” which is how the Redfoo video is leaving viewers.

Literally I Can't Redfoo music video sorority girlsYouTube/Party Rock Records

The Australian X Factor judge and “Party Rock Anthem” singer is being blasted for the sexist music video, as well as the song’s misogynist lyrics, which include gems like these:

  • “You’re annoying b—- because you’re talking”
  • “Shhh, don’t talk about it be about it. Work it, twerk it and maybe I’ll tweet about it”
  • “Girl I’m sipping on this drink, trying to see what you got, not hear what you think.” 
  •  “Shhh … I said jump on the pole; I didn’t need your opinion…”
Literally I Can't Redfoo music video frat partyYouTube/Party Rock Records

Unsurprisingly, many are not amused.

 

Change.org has a petition with nearly 5,000 signatures calling for Redfoo to not be rehired as a mentor on “X Factor Australia.”

The rapper tried defending himself on Twitter today:

But to no avail, with many outlets calling it “the most offensive song of 2014” and “The worst song of the year, literally.”

Embedding the video from YouTube has been disabled, but you can watch the controversial full video here.

