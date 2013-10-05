It'll Cost You Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars Extra To Buy A Home Near A Good School

Rob Wile

Realty outfit Redfin has quantified the trade-off most parents make: how much more to pay for their home in order to live closer to better schools.

The answer is pretty wince-inducing: living near a school with test scores in the 90th percentile costs about $US100,000 more than living near schools with scores in the 70th percentile.

Median sale price vs school test scoresRedfin

Schools have such an overwhelming effect on home prices that even similar-sized houses located near each other but served by different schools see $US50-per-square-foot differences:

Median price per square foot vs school test scoresRedfin

Here’s the breakdown for 27 major cities:

Redfin study 2Redfin

The group looked at 10,811 elementary school zones in 57 cities while tallying up 407,509 home sales.
(Spotted by the Chicago Tribune’s Mary Ellen Podmolik.)

