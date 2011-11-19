The iPad 3 Will Be Slightly Thicker Than The iPad 2 And Have A Better Display [rumour]

Photo: AP

According to a report on iLounge, Apple’s next iPad will be slightly thicker in order to accommodate the necessary parts for a higher resolution display.iLounge’s source didn’t mention if the higher resolution display would be a true Retina Display like the iPhone’s, but we do believe that the display will get a slight boost.



One thing that does sound odd: It sounds very un-Apple for the company to increase the thickness of a next-gen product just to give it a better screen.

iLounge has a few other juicy rumours too. Apple has plans to release a redesigned iPhone with a 4-inch screen in Summer 2012. It’ll have an aluminium casing, but not the “teardrop” shape we’ve been hearing about.

