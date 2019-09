Twitter just announced an update to its app design. Vine videos and photos will now show up within your timeline. Tapping a Vine or photo will enlarge it.

You will also be able to see these updates if you log in from Twitter’s website.

Here is what it will look like:

To get this update, download Twitter for Android or Twitter for iPhone.

