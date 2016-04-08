Reddit's new mobile app is out -- here's why you should download it soon

There’s a new official Reddit app in town for iPhone and Android. And you should download it sooner rather than later.

If you log into Reddit from the app in the next week, you get three free months of Reddit Gold, the site’s paid membership program that removes ads, unlocks themes, and more.

Reddit’s official mobile app is the result of its purchase of Alien Blue, a popular third-party app for browsing Reddit, in 2014. The new app is clean and easy to use. It also has a host of features power users will appreciate, including a night theme, a “speed read” setting for quickly scanning large chunks of text, and everything you need to easily manage your Reddit account from a phone.

Reddit’s mobile app is available now for free on the App Store and Google Play. Reddit has shared a behind the scenes video about the app if you’re curious to learn more:

