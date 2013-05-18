Grumpy cat features in this detail from the Reddit pitch deck.

Reddit’s ad sales pitch deck is fantastic for two reasons.



First, it has lots of amazing facts about the sheer size of “the front page of the internet.” Reddit’s 70 million monthly readers spent an average of 20 minutes on the site, and looked at 5 billion of its pages, for instance.

Second, it’s hilarious. Grumpy Cat? Check. Beastmaster? Check. Fire breathing unicorn prancing in front of a rainbow? Of course.

The deck was put together by Mike Cole, Reddit’s new sales and strategy chief. He started at the user-driven news aggregation site in April, so this is an early home run. Cole came from The SuperGroup, an Atlanta digital ad agency.

Hat tip to Digiday for noticing it on Slideshare.

