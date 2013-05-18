Reddit's Ad Sales Pitch Deck — Featuring Grumpy Cat And The Beastmaster — Is Mindblowing

Jim Edwards
Grump Cat Reddit ad sales deckGrumpy cat features in this detail from the Reddit pitch deck.

Reddit’s ad sales pitch deck is fantastic for two reasons.

First, it has lots of amazing facts about the sheer size of “the front page of the internet.” Reddit’s 70 million monthly readers spent an average of 20 minutes on the site, and looked at 5 billion of its pages, for instance.

Second, it’s hilarious. Grumpy Cat? Check. Beastmaster? Check. Fire breathing unicorn prancing in front of a rainbow? Of course.

The deck was put together by Mike Cole, Reddit’s new sales and strategy chief. He started at the user-driven news aggregation site in April, so this is an early home run. Cole came from The SuperGroup, an Atlanta digital ad agency.

Hat tip to Digiday for noticing it on Slideshare.

Does your ad sales pitch deck open with a cat riding a fire-breathing unicorn? No. No it does not.

5 billion pageviews per month. That's a lot of pageviews.

In truth, Reddit does indeed have a bigger audience than places like the New York Times' web site.

20 minutes on a single site is actually an eternity on the web. Most sites only dream of that kind of time-spent average.

Here are some of the (often weird) Reddit content categories ...

Even subreddits have huge individual audiences. 250,000 subscribers for Male Fashion Advice!

What sponsored content looks like on Reddit.

Advertisers need to prepare to get feedback from redditors (the people who read Reddit).

Reddit also offers standard web display ad banners.

This is what a reddit page takeover looks like.

Who knew that Reddit has the world's largest gift exchange? An obvious place for new product publicity.

Grumpy Cat always tells the truth.

Here's another thing your ad sales deck doesn't have — a kitten with lightning coming out of its eyes.

And here's the reference to The Beastmaster (a corny 1982 sword 'n' sorcery movie).

Now for a change of pace ...

