Redditors ID The Hat Of One Of The Boston Bombing Suspects

Just a few minutes ago, the FBI released images of two suspects for Monday’s Boston Marathon bombing. It hopes the community will be able to help identify the two men, who were both wearing baseball caps.



The Reddit community has already gotten to work identifying the suspects. They’ve identified what looks to be the black cap the first suspect is wearing. It looks like a black, Bridgestone Golf hat.

The white hat worn by the other suspect will take more time. “White hat looks like MANY golf hats, unable to narrow it down yet,” one Redditer wrote.

Here are the pictures the FBI showed of the first suspect:

FBI

FBI

FBIAnd here’s the hat he appears to be wearing. It can be purchased at Walmart for $14.99 and it’s advertised on Bridgestone Golf’s site:

Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.