Employees Reveal The Worst Conditions They've Ever Had To Work Under

'When I was in high school, I worked at a supermarket as a stockboy for a year (coincidentally, the same year the guy who ran it was serving a house arrest sentence for some unspecified offence). It generally wasn't that terrible, but I do have a clear recollection of it being New Year's Day of 1999, when I was 16, and attempting to shovel garbage into a dumpster.

For some reason, the garbage that accrued was more 'thrown off of the loading dock in the direction of the dumpster' than actually deposited, with the result that a good amount of garbage wound up on the concrete below. So my job for that day mostly consisted of trying to pry the frozen, rotten chicken and assorted rotting produce from the ground with a snow shovel.

Then I got stung by something. Some manner of hornet. In Pennsylvania. When everything around me, except for the half-frozen decaying food, was covered in snow. On New Year's.'

