Reddit Will Go Dark In Protest Of A Bill The Internet Hates

Photo: Reddit

Reddit, an online news aggregator with about 35 million unique viewers, will go dark and show a message about how a pair of bills that could support Internet censorship would kill Reddit.It’s in protest of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and Protect-IP Act (PIPA), two bills that could encourage some level of censorship online by holding sites that host a lot of content (like Reddit) accountable for the content shared by its users.



The site is planning a blackout for January 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

