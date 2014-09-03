The Leaked Photos Of US Gymnast McKayla Maroney Were Taken When She Was Under Age, And Reddit Is Freaking Out

McKayla Maroney, a member of the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team in 2012 at age 16, was among the celebrities whose pictures were part of this weekend’s massive nude photo leak.

After learning that Maroney may be underage in her leaked photos, Reddit moderators are freaking out.

The moderators of a subreddit called The Fappening, where many of the celebrities’ leaked photos have been posted, published a warning to its users on Tuesday afternoon.

The mods say that all pictures of gymnast McKayla Maroney will be deleted since they could potentially be classified as child pornography. The Reddit post was originally spotted by BuzzFeed.

Here’s the full warning from Reddit:

The reddit.com site admins have let us know that McKayla Maroney was underage in the photos as well and that we need to remove them. If we don’t remove them, then this subreddit will most likely be banned (very quickly). Liz Lee was not part of the leaks, but people have been posting her images anyways. Liz’s pictures were taken in 2007 when she was 16 years old by an ex of hers. He is a current sex offender because he posted them to 4chan. We have been instructed by the reddit admins to remove these images as well. http://reddit.com/rules If you are sceptical in any way, just remember that it is better to be safe than sorry. Due to this, we will be removing any and all things that contain their images. It is considered CP (Child Pornography), and breaks reddit’s site-wide rules (in addition to international law, age of consent is completely different than child pornography), and will get this subreddit banned if we were to allow them to be posted. On another note: please use other hosting sites besides imgur.com. We have a large list of whitelisted domains listed here that you should be uploading to besides imgur. Do not put all of your eggs in one basket. That is all for now, stay tuned for further updates.

Pictures circulating on the subreddit of MTV star Liz Lee were allegedly taken when she was 16, reports BuzzFeed. Lee’s photos were not among those leaked this weekend.

The nude photo leak has affected celebrities across the board — from models like Kate Upton to actresses like Jennifer Lawrence.

