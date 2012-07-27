Reddit Users Dish On How Much They Earn—And How They Feel About It

Photo: Seattle municipal archives via flickr

Ask someone how much they earn and they’ll either shoot you a dirty look, or call you out for being rude. Ask someone on Reddit, however, and they’ll tell you everything you want to know. We caught a thread on Wednesday in which readers spilled their yearly salaries. Read on to see how the other half lives, and how your own paycheck stacks up.



[Note: Comments were edited for clarity; we also can’t verify whether they’re true.]

“I’m 20 and I’m in IT and video production at a franchise’s corporate centre. While I produce local commercials on the weekend (self-taught), I make around 50,000. I feel like we’re either going to be collectively intelligent, profitable out-standing citizens, or a bunch of Burger King workers.”—alexharris52

“I’m a high school history teacher (first year) and earn $22,000 a year. I had to move back home to try and save some money, but the crap pay is worth getting through to the students.”—CooterMcGee

“I’m a waitress at two lower-volume restaurants, working seven days a week. I made approximately $14,000 a year.”—TheBP

“I’m a receptionist earning $18,000 a year in New York City. Living paycheck to paycheck is no fun … I’m homeless, I sleep in a church bed every night, I keep my belongings in a storage unit that I basically live out of and use my $10/month Planet Fitness membership to shower and stuff.”—lolralchu

“I just graduated with a B.S. in Biology. I was pre-med, but I burnt out hard and more school is depressing and terrifyingly expensive. I’m a barista making $10.25 an hour.”—hprebel311

“I’m a pipeline control operator, earning about $100,000 a year. How does one get such a job? Well, get yourself down to the local energy company, get an entry-level job, transfer to other jobs every couple of years, then, after about 10 years, voila! No college degree requred, but you’d better be willing to trade your sanity and health for a fat paycheck.”—Dingfood

“I’m way underpaid. I’m a carpenter and make $28/hour.”—professional-here

“I teach high school maths. I made $34,800 last year at 8.5 hours a day, 190 days. That’s right at $21.50/hour.”—zotamorf

“$110k a year doing physics research … This after burning through my savings during the Master’s, struggling though the PhD, making $20,000/year minus tuition, and two to three years of post doc studies at $50,000/year. Considering it took about eight years to get here with essentially $0 in savings until the post doc, I’m not clear if grad school was worth it.”—RomanPeace

“I’m a toy designer and I made around $85,000 last year. I studied graphic design, which in a roundabout way got me into toy design.”—Dranx17

“Government social worker earning $21,000/year. Actually it’s slightly less, but I rounded up.”—eneman

“Contract software developer, doing highly-specialised work in a very profitable field. $150/hour for 60 hours per week.”—farmerspencil

” I work full-time, making $9.20 an hour, which equals about $19,000 per year. However, I also pay child support, dental insurance for my kid, the obvious taxes, etc. and will probably only bring home about $11,000 this year … I work in an electronics recycling facility and I sell computers.”—42Kayla

“I’m an accountant about make about $70,000 a year.”—foobnum

“I’m 33-years-old and a General Dentist. I earned $417,000 last year. The practice grossed $1.1 million. Four years of college, four years of dental school … I will hopefully have the monstrosity of $287,000 in student loans paid off this year.”—Neverwilloginagain

“I’m a pharmacist and made about $130,000 last year.”—halpplez

“Electrical engineer here. I make about $170,000.”—nEErd

“I mow grass everyday for $10.50/hour. It’s decent.”—Idaf

“Criminal defence attorney. After overhead (rent, phones, two secretaries, filing fees, supplies, professional fees, etc.), I’m happy to bring home between $60,000 and $80,000.”—Defendprivacy

“I’m a 25-year-old web developer earning $85,000 with $12,000 to $15,000 in bonuses and $20,000 in stock each year. The total compensation is $120,000/year. I’m at a major corporation … My job doesn’t require a bachelor’s (good because I don’t have one), and anyone can do it with a little motivation and training. The best in my office are self-taught.”—zomgsauce

