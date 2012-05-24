Casino Workers Spill The Secrets Of The Gambling Industry On Reddit

Photo: Flickr / Mamooli loves spring :)

Reddit recently asked anonymous casino workers to share what really goes down in the gambling industry. Dying to score free drinks or find out which casino has the best rewards? Here’s what they had to say:



The best place for rewards is …

Caesar’s, says user xteneritasx. “(Their) reward system is pretty boss. If you get to their top level (which admittedly, takes a s*** ton of money) they give you a free dinner for as many people as you want for any restaurant that the casino owns on your birthday. They will also fly you and one other person to any property that they have across the country for free and give you money for food AND drink. They will do that once a year. Free air fare, room, and board, for at least a week.”

Casinos are designed to keep you spending

“There are never windows in a casino, and fresh air is pumped in through vents,” says somecrazyboard. “There are also no clocks. This is to prevent patrons from knowing how late they’ve stayed, and to keep them in.”

Undercover cops are everywhere

“There are tons of undercovers walking around pretending to be patrons,” somecrazyboard says. “They are in the bathrooms as well to get around that pesky law of not legally being able to place cameras in there.”

What happens in Vegas is pretty bizarre

“The majority of time it was sex. Gay sex, straight sex, group sex, solo sex, people can’t seem to control themselves,” says Id_rather_be_lurking of what happens in Vegas. “We find them in the bathrooms, hallways, stairwells and pretty much every other place almost out of sight.

“Then there is the drugs. People think its perfectly ok to be relatively open with drug use in Vegas. I’ve watched people take bumps at bars and smoke joints in the main casino bathrooms. One guy was dividing up shrooms on the bathroom counter.”

Always tip the dealer

“I am a full time dealer and make 80% of my wages from tips,” says SabianLPS. “A dealer makes minimum wage generally from the casino at entry level without any prior raises. Your dealer is in the service/entertainment business …They should root for you when your winning, and empathise when you’re losing.”

… And the cocktail server

“(Those drinks) may be free to you, but it’s not coming out of the casinos pocket. I always hear that the beverage server hasn’t been in a area for two hours,” drage636 says. “That’s because she’s loosing money by being in that area and would rather work somewhere people actually tip them.”

Don’t try to scam comps (freebies)

“We do know when you’re trying to scam us,” says hsawkwarddreams. “If you think you can get away with only pushing the ‘bet one cent’ button once or twice every time we walk by, most servers will avoid you. Servers can get in trouble for comping drinks to players that haven’t covered the cost of the drink, and are probably paying much more attention than you think, as is the rest of the floor staff.”

The bartender won’t hook you up

“We will get fired,” kirkda1 says. “That double shot is not free, and it’s not worth us losing our job so you get a stiffer drink. If it comes out of the ‘gun,’ it’s going to be less than an ounce of liquor (about 4/5) and it automatically gets rung up on our registers. Always order from a bottle pour to get the most amount of liquor for the price. That and the liquor on the gun is as cheap as it gets …”

