Reddit Users Share 25 Ways To Make Your Life Easier

Photo: Reddit
Life Pro Tips is a section on Reddit where users share ideas for making life more efficient. The tips are so savvy, they can be used anywhere.
We’ve rounded up 25 of our favourites and are sharing them here.
Slick antiperspirant on your feet before hiking and running. It will cut down on blisters and keep your feet warm in the winter.
When camping, strap a head lamp to a gallon jug of water. The tent will be filled with ambient light.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.