Redditors Are Donating To Water.Org 'In Honour Of' The Leaked Celeb Photos

After nude photos of many high-profile celebrities were leaked this past weekend, a subreddit on mega-forum Reddit called “The Fappening” was used as a dumping ground for the nude photos.

But after receiving negative publicity for hosting the photos — which included underage photos of gymnast McKayla Maroney — redditors within The Fappening decided, bizarrely, to begin donating to the Prostate Cancer Foundation “in honour of” Jennifer Lawrence, one of the high-profile celebrities whose photos were leaked and distributed.

Some users justified the decision by saying Lawrence had previously donated to the foundation, but this hasn’t been verified.

The organisation decided to donate to turned down the $US5,000 raised by redditors. On Tuesday, the Prostate Cancer Foundation released this statement about the The Fappening fundraiser:

A post appeared on Reddit late Monday afternoon, September 1, 2014. A Reddit user directed other Reddit users to make a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation without the Foundation’s knowledge. We would never condone raising funds for cancer research in this manner. Out of respect for everyone involved and in keeping with our own standards, we are returning all donations that resulted from this post.

Since then, redditors on The Fappening have decided to fund water.org, a charity that provides clean, safe water for communities in need. “Water is a fundamental human need and right and, since we all seem to be thirsty motherf—-rs, it seems like the place to go,” according to a new post on The Fappening.

We’ve reached out to water.org for comment, and will update if we hear back.

