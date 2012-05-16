Someone Found A Giant Bug On The Bottom Of Their McDonald's Hashbrown

A Reddit user posted a disgusting photo of a McDonald’s hash brown with what appears to be a dead bug stuck to it.
“I was eating a hash brown from McDonald’s on the way home when I felt something on the bottom…” the user, LinkBoy JT said this morning. He’s garnered about 1,000 comments since.
Here’s the photo:
Photo: reddit.com
