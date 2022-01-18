These are the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream at the beginning of 2021 during the GameStop craze.

Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about paid off handsomely in 2021, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours and financial data is sourced from Koyfin.

10. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 187

Market Capitalization: $651.6 billion

One-Week Performance: -4.8%

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

9. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 230

Market Capitalization: $2.80 trillion

One-Week Performance: -0.9%

An Apple store. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

8. SoFi Technologies

Ticker: SOFI

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 254

Market Capitalization: $9.9 billion

One-Week Performance: -7.7%

SoFi Stadium during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 03, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 263

Market Capitalization: $9.7 billion

One-Week Performance: -16.8%

6. Lucid

Ticker: LCID

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 305

Market Capitalization: $66.1 billion

One-Week Performance: -3.1%

5. Digital World Acquisition

Ticker: DWAC

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 338

Market Capitalization: $2.5 billion

One-Week Performance: 60.5%

Former President Donald Trump. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

4. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 740

Market Capitalization: $1.05 trillion

One-Week Performance: -0.8%

3. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 863

Market Capitalization: $8.5 billion

One-Week Performance: -15.2%

2. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 909

Market Capitalization: $2.28 trillion

One-Week Performance: -2.9%

Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, CEO Satya Nadella, Executive Vice President and CFO Amy Hood, and Board Chairman John Thompson. Stephen Brashear / Stringer

1. Activision Blizzard

Ticker: ATVI

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 973

Market Capitalization: $64.9 billion

One-Week Performance: 31.9%

The Activision Blizzard booth during the 2013 E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/WireImage)