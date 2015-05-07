Reddit is going to start creating original videos

Alexis Ohanian Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian

The “front page of the internet” is going to start creating its own video content, TechCrunch reports.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian set out Reddit’s video plans at TechCrunch Disrupt today.

Stephen Greenwood and Jordan Oplinger from The Verge will head the new video division, which will start by visualising Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” interviews. After that, the company plans to bring other stories from its users and forums to life.

Reddit began to venture into original content with a podcast and newsletter, but Reddit Video is an even bigger step into producing its own content

The move to video could be part of a move to tap into more lucrative advertising formats. After raising a $US50 million funding round and a number of management shake-ups last year, The Verge reports that Reddit started to think about monetising its site through original content. Ads will likely do better next to video than beside the plain text links to other sites that Reddit usually hosts.

