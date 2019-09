Bitcoin is down 25% in the past 24 hours on USD exchanges, to an average of $US559.

As a result, redditors decided to perform a public service by “stickying” — artificially boosting the profile of — a post linking to a suicide hotline phone number.

This is also the No. 5 post on reddit overall.

Check it out:

