These are the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets

Matthew Fox
  • Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.
  • From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.
  • These are the 10 most popular stocks Wall Street Bets is talking about right now.
It’s paid to follow what stocks Reddit’s Wall Street Bets crowd are talking about this year, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the near 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. Strong demand for stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the Wall Street Bets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multi-billion dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollar in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

As traders look to replicate the success of Wall Street Bets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.

10. GameStop

Ticker: GME
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 41
Market Capitalization: $US14.6 ($AU20) billion
1-Week Performance: -1.9%

GameStop
Queue in front of Gamestop store in Christmas atmosphere in Milan during coronavirus emergency, Milan, Italy, on November 03 2020. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

9. ContextLogic

Ticker: WISH
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 50
Market Capitalization: $US3.8 ($AU5) billion
1-Week Performance: 1.5%

Wish CFO
CFO Rajat Bahri. Wish

8. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 50
Market Capitalization: $US1.73 ($AU2) trillion
1-Week Performance: -0.1%

Clerk at amazon prime warehouse
A worker at an Amazon warehouse. Mark Lennihan/AP

7. Palantir

Ticker: PLTR
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 57
Market Capitalization: $US56.2 ($AU77) billion
1-Week Performance: 4.0%

Palantir
Palantir logo on New York Stock Exchange. Noam Galai/Getty Images

6. Apple

Ticker: AAPL
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 58
Market Capitalization: $US2.43 ($AU3) trillion
1-Week Performance: 1.7%

An Apple store employee's dark silhouette next to a white glowing Apple logo
An Apple store employee in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

5. SoFi

Ticker: SOFI
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 65
Market Capitalization: $US13.6 ($AU19) billion
1-Week Performance: 18.3%

SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 03, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

4. Alibaba

Ticker: BABA
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 88
Market Capitalization: $US411.0 ($AU566) billion
1-Week Performance: -2.9%

An office building of Alibaba Group is pictured on August 10, 2021 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.
An office building of Alibaba Group is pictured on August 10, 2021 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. Li Qingsheng/VCG via Getty Images

3. SmileDirectClub

Ticker: SDC
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 120
Market Capitalization: $US2.4 ($AU3) billion
1-Week Performance: -8.4%

Smiledirectclub

2. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 224
Market Capitalization: $US746.0 ($AU1,027) billion
1-Week Performance: 7.3%

Tesla SuperCharger

1. Canoo

Ticker: GOEV
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 257
Market Capitalization: $US1.8 ($AU2) billion
1-Week Performance: 23.9%

Canoo pickup truck
pickup truck Canoo
