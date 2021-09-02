These are the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets

- Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.
- From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.
- These are the 10 most popular stocks Wall Street Bets is talking about right now.
It’s paid to follow what stocks Reddit’s Wall Street Bets crowd are talking about this year, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.
From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the near 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. Strong demand for stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.
GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the Wall Street Bets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multi-billion dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollar in losses for short-sellers in May and June.
As traders look to replicate the success of Wall Street Bets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.
These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.
10. Abbvie
Ticker: ABBV
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 113
Market Capitalization: $US199.8 ($AU271) billion
1-Week Performance: -6.3%
9. Skillz
Ticker: SKLZ
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 114
Market Capitalization: $US4.7 ($AU6) billion
1-Week Performance: 16.3%
8. Blackberry
Ticker: BB
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 118
Market Capitalization: $US6.3 ($AU9) billion
1-Week Performance: 5.0%
7. ContextLogic
Ticker: WISH
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 118
Market Capitalization: $US4.5 ($AU6) billion
1-Week Performance: 13.1%
6. Tesla
Ticker: TSLA
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 136
Market Capitalization: $US707.2 ($AU960) billion
1-Week Performance: 5.3%
5. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 147
Market Capitalization: $US2.50 ($AU3) trillion
1-Week Performance: 4.0%
4. AMC Entertainment
Ticker: AMC
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 176
Market Capitalization: $US22.1 ($AU30) billion
1-Week Performance: 10.3%
3. Chewy
Ticker: CHWY
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 207
Market Capitalization: $US36.9 ($AU50) billion
1-Week Performance: -11.3%
2. GameStop
Ticker: GME
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 221
Market Capitalization: $US15.3 ($AU21) billion
1-Week Performance: 4.0%
1. Alibaba
Ticker: BABA
Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 332
Market Capitalization: $US488.0 ($AU662) billion
1-Week Performance: 5.5%