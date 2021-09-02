These are the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets

Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks Wall Street Bets is talking about right now.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

It’s paid to follow what stocks Reddit’s Wall Street Bets crowd are talking about this year, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the near 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. Strong demand for stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the Wall Street Bets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multi-billion dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollar in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

As traders look to replicate the success of Wall Street Bets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.

10. Abbvie

Ticker: ABBV

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 113

Market Capitalization: $US199.8 ($AU271) billion

1-Week Performance: -6.3%

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for drugmaker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Reuters

9. Skillz

Ticker: SKLZ

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 114

Market Capitalization: $US4.7 ($AU6) billion

1-Week Performance: 16.3%

website. Skillz

8. Blackberry

Ticker: BB

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 118

Market Capitalization: $US6.3 ($AU9) billion

1-Week Performance: 5.0%

BlackBerry shareholder J.P. Moczulski/Reuters

7. ContextLogic

Ticker: WISH

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 118

Market Capitalization: $US4.5 ($AU6) billion

1-Week Performance: 13.1%

CFO Rajat Bahri. Wish

6. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 136

Market Capitalization: $US707.2 ($AU960) billion

1-Week Performance: 5.3%

5. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 147

Market Capitalization: $US2.50 ($AU3) trillion

1-Week Performance: 4.0%

An Apple store employee in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

4. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 176

Market Capitalization: $US22.1 ($AU30) billion

1-Week Performance: 10.3%

3. Chewy

Ticker: CHWY

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 207

Market Capitalization: $US36.9 ($AU50) billion

1-Week Performance: -11.3%

2. GameStop

Ticker: GME

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 221

Market Capitalization: $US15.3 ($AU21) billion

1-Week Performance: 4.0%

Queue in front of Gamestop store in Christmas atmosphere in Milan during coronavirus emergency, Milan, Italy, on November 03 2020. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

1. Alibaba

Ticker: BABA

Wall Street Bet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 332

Market Capitalization: $US488.0 ($AU662) billion

1-Week Performance: 5.5%

An office building of Alibaba Group is pictured on August 10, 2021 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. Li Qingsheng/VCG via Getty Images