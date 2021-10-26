These are the top 10 stocks being talked about on Reddit’s WallStreetBets

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about this year has paid off, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. Strong demand for stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.

10. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 136

Market Capitalization: $US1.73 ($AU2) trillion

1-Week Performance: -1.2%

A worker at an Amazon warehouse. Mark Lennihan/AP

9. Hertz

Ticker: HTZZ

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 149

Market Capitalization: $US13.4 ($AU18) billion

1-Week Performance: 26%

8. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 158

Market Capitalization: $US2.47 ($AU3) trillion

1-Week Performance: 0.8%

Apple Store Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7. Snap

Ticker: SNAP

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 169

Market Capitalization: $US117.4 ($AU157) billion

1-Week Performance: -27.2%

Snapchat XanderSt

6. Ocugen

Ticker: OCGN

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 172

Market Capitalization: $US1.9 ($AU3) billion

1-Week Performance: 39%

The federal government has provided COVID-19 relief in numerous forms, from free vaccines to economic programs. Reuters

5. AMD

Ticker: AMD

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 203

Market Capitalization: $US147.8 ($AU197) billion

1-Week Performance: 7.8%

President and CEO Lisa T. Su greets Texas Governor Greg Abbott following Abbott’s bill signing that will cut Texas’ franchise tax by 25%. Abbott has sponsored a series of bill signings around the state following the end of the 2015 legislative session. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Getty Images

4. Digital World Acquisition

Ticker: DWAC

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 398

Market Capitalization: $US2.2 ($AU3) billion

1-Week Performance: 560.4%

3. WeWork

Ticker: WE

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 505

Market Capitalization: $US9.5 ($AU13) billion

1-Week Performance: 12.5%

2. Facebook

Ticker: FB

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 698

Market Capitalization: $US907.8 ($AU1,211) billion

1-Week Performance: -5.5%

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 2,880

Market Capitalization: $US1.0 ($AU1) trillion

1-Week Performance: 24.6%