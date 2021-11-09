These are the top 10 stocks being talked about on Reddit’s WallStreetBets

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about this year has paid off, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.

10. Clover Health

Ticker: CLOV

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 245

Market Capitalization: $US3.2 ($AU4) billion

One-Week Performance: -1.2%



Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital LP, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York on May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

9. AMC

Ticker: AMC

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 247

Market Capitalization: $US20.7 ($AU28) billion

One-Week Performance: -3.0%

AMC CEO Adam Aron REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 247

Market Capitalization: $US16.1 ($AU22) billion

One-Week Performance: -5.5%

7. SmileDirectClub

Ticker: SDC

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 318

Market Capitalization: $US1.57 ($AU2) billion

One-Week Performance: -25.6%

6. Roblox

Ticker: RBLX

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 449

Market Capitalization: $US58.5 ($AU79) billion

One-Week Performance: 27.8%

5. Palantir

Ticker: PLTR

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 545

Market Capitalization: $US47.7 ($AU65) billion

One-Week Performance: -8.9%

Palantir logo on the New York Stock Exchange. Noam Galai/Getty Images

4. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 557

Market Capitalization: $US784.7 ($AU1,061) billion

One-Week Performance: 18.5%

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

3. AMD

Ticker: AMD

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 871

Market Capitalization: $US182.9 ($AU247) billion

One-Week Performance: 17.1%

CEO Lisa T. Su greets Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Getty Images

2. PayPal

Ticker: PYPL

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 930

Market Capitalization: $US236.2 ($AU320) billion

One-Week Performance: -12.3%

A sign is posted outside of the PayPal headquarters on April 9, 2018 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,230

Market Capitalization: $US1.07 ($AU1) trillion

One-Week Performance: -9.0%