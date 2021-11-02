These are the top 10 stocks being talked about on Reddit’s WallStreetBets

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a driving force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about this year has paid off, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. Strong demand for stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours.

10. Lucid Group

Ticker: LCID

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 111

Market Capitalization: $US56.7 ($AU76) billion

1-Week Performance: 26.7%

9. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 121

Market Capitalization: $US2.51 ($AU3) trillion

1-Week Performance: 1.4%

Apple Store Sean Gallup/Getty Images

8. SoFi

Ticker: SOFI

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 136

Market Capitalization: $US17.8 ($AU24) billion

1-Week Performance: -11.1%

7. Ford

Ticker: F

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 150

Market Capitalization: $US69.5 ($AU94) billion

1-Week Performance: 12.6%

The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. Doug Berger for NWAPA

6. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 172

Market Capitalization: $US1.72 ($AU2) trillion

1-Week Performance: -2.2%

5. Ocugen

Ticker: OCGN

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 185

Market Capitalization: $US2.5 ($AU3) billion

1-Week Performance: 50.1%

4. Hertz

Ticker: HTZZ

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 211

Market Capitalization: $US16.1 ($AU22) billion

1-Week Performance: 31.2%

3. Chegg

Ticker: CHGG

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 264

Market Capitalization: $US4.9 ($AU7) billion

1-Week Performance: -42.7%

2. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 528

Market Capitalization: $US15.3 ($AU21) billion

1-Week Performance: 15.0%%

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 3,140

Market Capitalization: $US1.17 ($AU2) trillion

1-Week Performance: 14.5%