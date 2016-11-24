US

There's a massive worldwide 'Secret Santa' gift exchange -- here's how to take part

Matthew Stuart

This is the eighth year Reddit will be running its Secret Santa exchange. All you have to do is sign up, enter your info and interests, and agree to send a gift to someone else. Reddit suggests they be about a $20 value, but some giftees — like Bill Gates — love to go all out. Hurry! Registration closes November 29th.

