A Redditor Says His Samsung Smartphone Just Exploded While He Was Sleeping – Here's What It Looks Like

Reddit user Vizionx1208 posted pictures of a destroyed Samsung Galaxy S3 smartphone, claiming that it exploded while he was sleeping.



He writes that he had plugged the phone in to charge and gone to bed when he was “awoken by a loud noise and a weird squeaking sound.”

His phone was catching fire, filling the room with smoke and a foul smell. He was able to put it out by dumping a glass of water on it, but not before the phone allegedly grew hot enough to burn his mattress cover. The Redditor also writes that he got a small burn on his finger.

We have reached out to Samsung for comment but haven’t heard anything back yet. But take a look at these pictures showing what a phone allegedly looks like after blowing up.

Immediately following the fire being put out. The phone allegedly burned this hole into a mattress cover. A bag filled with burned phone parts. This is the battery! Look at how warped it is. Here's the only bodily harm to come of the incident – a small burn.

