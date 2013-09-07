We Love This Reddit Redesign That Finally Makes The Front Page Of The Internet Easy To Read

A while ago, we asked our readers to “fix” Reddit for us. While we love the site — and its mindbogglingly massive audience (70 million users per month) — we’re often baffled by its arcane, finicky navigation.

The permalinks and comments can be difficult to follow, particularly for new users. Even those links don’t show the entirety of a Reddit conversation: There are “parent” and “load more comments” links, too. If you land on a Reddit page that’s in the middle of one of these conversations, it can be difficult to figure out where it begins.

Since then, you’ve been sending us some speculative concept design for a new, improved Reddit.

We’re kicking things off with this set of drafts from Scott Hatfield. You can see more of his work here.

