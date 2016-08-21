This is the Reddit post that caused a legal battle with Atlantic Records over the 'Suicide Squad' soundtrack

Reddit is currently in the middle of a legal fight with Atlantic Records over a leaked track from the soundtrack to the movie “Suicide Squad” that surfaced on the site.

Atlantic Records discovered that the track “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots from the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack was released months ahead of schedule and uploaded to filesharing site Dropfile.to.

On the same day it was posted on the filesharing site, a Reddit user named “twentyoneheathens” shared the link on Reddit.

Here’s the Reddit post from the user, whose only activity on the site was posting the link to download the leaked song:

Atlantic Records quickly noticed that the song had been leaked and tried to stop it spreading. Its initial court filing says that “Atlantic attempted to have the illegally distributed copies of ‘Heathens’ removed from the Internet. Despite expending significant effort and funds in this attempt, the removal efforts were ultimately unsuccessful in curtailing further widespread distribution.”

But Atlantic didn’t stop the leak, and it was forced to release the song officially the next day. That meant that the music video wasn’t finished, and the marketing agreements it had weren’t finalised either.

Atlantic Records is asking Reddit to hand over the IP address of the user, but the company is refusing. It says Atlantic can’t prove there’s a link between the filesharing site and Reddit, and there’s no definitive proof that the Reddit user is an Atlantic employee anyway.

NOW WATCH: Millions of people are obsessed with this app that turns you into a work of art



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.