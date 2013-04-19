New Photo Shows Boston 'Suspect 2' Behind The 8-Year-Old Victim

This picture appears to show 8-year-old Martin Richard (circled in blue) next to his father, sister (green jacket), and older brother (leaning on the railing to the left).

A photo posted on reddit shows Boston Marathon Bombing “Suspect 2” walking behind what 8-year-old victim Martin Richard and his family, with what appears to be Suspect 2’s backpack is on the ground between them.



Another version of the photo focusing on what looks like Suspect 2 and his bag, but blurring out the crowd, was previously aired by Fox 25 and other news outlets.

These photos are unconfirmed by police.

A long thread of analysis on Reddit suggests that Martin’s family are shown at the site of the second blast. (Martin’s 7-year-old sister lost a leg in the blast while his mother Denise suffered a serious brain injury.)

A user on reddit notes that the picture shows the spot of the second bombing because the background shows the sign for the Atlantic Fish restaurant, which is located where police place the second blast.

Earlier the FBI released images of two suspects and asked for the public’s help identifying them. Reddit then identified the hat of Suspect 1 and potentially found a hi-res picture of Suspect 2.

The above photo, a snapshot of a moments before two pressure cooker bombs killed three people and wounded more than 180 on Monday, is heartbreaking.

Here’s a picture of Martin from earlier this month:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.