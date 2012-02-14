Reddit Officially Bans Child Pornography For The First Time

Photo: Gawker

Before yesterday, link aggregator Reddit had no official ban on users posting “suggestive or sexual content featuring minors.” Or, you know, as some people call it, “child pornography,” New York‘s Daily Intel blog notes. That changed with a posting from administrators last night. It explained that a ban on such content is now being enacted, despite the concern that the ban will prove to be a “slippery slope” for Reddit, which has defined itself with its extremely hands-off approach and fervent support of free speech. “We will tirelessly defend the right to freely share information on reddit in any way we can, even if it is offensive or discusses something that may be illegal,” the posting notes, but child pornography “is a toxic and unique case.”

