Reddit Now Has An Official App To Help You Keep Track Of Its Famous 'AMA' Interviews

The massively popular news site, Reddit, finally has its own app.

The app, simply called “Ask Me Anything,” offers an easier way to keep up with Reddit’s frequent “AMA” or “ask me anything” interviews, according to Variety.

In the past, Reddit has hosted AMAs with celebrities, actors, athletes, and influencers ranging from scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson to President Obama.

Since Reddit’s layout isn’t exactly user friendly, the “Ask Me Anything” app is the website’s way of embracing new users, allowing those unfamiliar with Reddit to track and interact with AMA interviews as they happen.

Not only will “Ask Me Anything” notify users when a new interview is trending, the app will also re-organise the question and answer layout to make it easier to read. Reddit veterans will be happy to know you can still upvote and downvote questions — a democratic voting system that Reddit prides itself on — which helps interesting questions rise to the top, all while weeding out spam and trolls.

Part of what makes Reddit’s AMAs so popular is the opportunity for a user to have their question answered directly. To submit a question, “Ask Me Anything” users only have to find an AMA that is marked “active” and ask away. For those looking to explore, there’s a section for checking out other categories and fields of interests with their own AMAs.

This is actually Reddit’s second try at creating an app; an official Reddit app flopped shortly after its release in 2011, and was soon eclipsed by alternative third-party apps.

You can download “Ask Me Anything” for free for iPhone today, and an Android version will reportedly launch later this week.

