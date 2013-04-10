The Strange Story Of The Guy Who Confessed To Murder On Reddit

QuickMemeA Reddit user named Naratto posted the above image late Saturday night, essentially confessing to murder. The fact that Naratto did this with his regular account (instead of a one-time use throwaway account) left popular opinion divided on whether it was a joke or not.



Redditors responded by digging up all kinds of identifying details about Naratto – real name, date of birth, social networking info, and even previous jobs. (These details have since been deleted from the thread.)

At least one user allegedly tipped the FBI as well.

Naratto responded with the following comment (it has since been deleted as well). It reads in part that “there is some truth behind it, but I’m not saying what was true and what wasn’t.”

ImgurNaratto ultimately deleted his account.

So this poses quite the question – what should happen next? Do the authorities get involved in a murder investigation based on something like this? Naratto confirmed that the personal details people uncovered were his, so he’d be hard-pressed to remain anonymous if a serious investigation were to take place.

We’ll be following this as it develops. If it develops.

