The 16 most disappointing places to visit on Earth

We write a lot of lists telling travellers the best places to visit around the world.

But how about where not to go?

In a recent Reddit thread, users were asked what was the most disappointing place they have ever traveled to and why.

Keep reading to see the 16 locations you never want to visit.

1. Casablanca

“The least-interesting place in a fascinating country. Really, Casablanca is just a dumpy business district on the coast. Other than one obscenely expensive mosque that the previous king had built, there’s really nothing to see.” – Matthattan

2. Malè, Maldives

“Malè, capital of the Maldives. What a **** hole. The rest of the Maldives was incredible.” – I_Nickd_it



3. Jamaica

“They’re very in your face about tipping and expect money for everything…If you like staying in an all-inclusive resort wallowing on a beach doing nothing but laying about maybe Jamaica is for you. If you’re looking for exploration of nature and culture you’ll be sorely disappointed.” – aussydog

4. The Great Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt

“The pyramids could be seen from the Pizza Hut, so close it’s impossible to imagine them away from the city. At the pyramids themselves, you are constantly harassed by Egyptians trying to sell you stuff up to the point where you feel the need to start hitting them to get away from you. Left after just 15-20 minutes, couldn’t stand it any longer.” – Broes

5. Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy

“It is so tiny compared to what you would have expected from pictures. The buildings around it are a lot nicer. It is overall very lame.” – happypants69

6. Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, USA

“You drive up into the South Dakota mountains to see it, come to this enormous visitor’s center, then the ‘viewing deck’ is outside, you look up, and way in the distance is this tiny set of heads. It’s hard to say if it’s much smaller than the photos make it seem, or if the viewing deck is an absurdly long distance away, but the impression is vastly underwhelming.” – ratbastid

7. Stonehenge in Wiltshire, UK

“It’s smaller than you think, you can’t get close to it, and it’s hours from London (which wouldn’t matter if it was worth it).” – StallinWasAJerk

8. Daytona Beach, Florida, USA

“Friends somehow convinced me to go a few years ago. Never again will I enter that city of my own free will. There is literally nothing to do there, aside from going to the dilapidated beach and eating at Joe’s Crab Shack.” – danecdote

9. Pompeii, Italy

“Pompeii is lame and very crowded with tourists. All of the great mosaics have been taken by museums. If you want to go somewhere much better preserved, much more interesting, and way less crowded, check out the nearby ruins of Herculaneum.” – Ecuadorable

Giorgio Cosulich/Getty Images All the amazing mosaics are gone.

10. Gibraltar

“It really is just a big rock and not the country it technically claims to be…You can see everything Gibraltar has to offer in a few hours. We were stuck there for a week.” – Noneerror

11. Sentosa Beaches in Singapore

“It’s all fancy and hyper-developed and connected to one of the largest malls on earth (Vivo Mall), but you get to the beach via monorail and you get to the sand and look out to the ocean and all you see is oil tankers and factories spewing smoke on the horizon. It was like some sort of futuristic dystopia.” – magnora4

12. Naples, Italy

“The city had piles of trash on the streets.” – GuluOne



“In the city of Naples and the surrounding countryside of Campania, Italy, the Mafia has controlled the waste-management industry for decades — dumping and burning trash across its rolling hills and vineyards. In 1994, the European Union declared the situation an official environmental emergency, and things have only gotten worse since then.” – Azertys

13. Andorra

“Looking back, I think I basically just visited the outlet mall of Europe.” – breerocks

14. Marrakesh, Morocco

“I’d never felt so abused before (I’m from America, there’s still sexism, but god it’s so much easier to deal with). The molestation, coupled with the obvious disrespect (male shopowners would yell at me for not buying things — full on yell and curse — and sometimes just for fun, then laugh when all the foreign girls around became upset. They wouldn’t yell at other men.) made me swear never to go back.

“I saw one shop owner ask a mother how much she would charge for her blonde teenage daughter. I’d gone through so much in a week I didn’t even register that until a guy in my group started getting really upset about it.” – probs_wrong

15. Athens, Greece

“Expected the birthplace of a great civilisation. Received slums and scaffolding.” – Kuba_Khan

16. Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

“I’ve been twice and while it can be fun, it’s really not worth it. The streets are filthy, there are homeless people every twenty or so feet begging, and since you can get alcohol for free people get really drunk and start fights everywhere.” – Mos_definitely

