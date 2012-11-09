Reddit Helps Diagnose Young Man With Testicular Cancer

Photo: Preganant man rage/imgur

Reddit users seem to have helped a young man detect a testicular tumour in its early stages.A woman posted a comic which joked about the fact that her male friend decided to pee on a pregnancy test that had been left in his bathroom, and it came back positive, reports CTVNews.



A commenter on the thread wrote: “If this is true, you should check yourself for testicular cancer. Seriously. Google it.”

Pregnancy tests analyse levels of human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, which is a hormone that’s released by a developing placenta. “A form of it is also secreted by some cancer tumors, including those of testicular cancer,” writes CTVNews.

Other commentators promptly provided links and information along with urges that he get tested.

The woman’s friend went to an oncologist to be tested and the doctor found a small tumour on his right testicle. The woman subsequently posted another comic to thank Reddit.

