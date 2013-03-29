WAIT: Does US Paper Currency Really Perfectly Match The colour Of Monopoly Money?

The following image is going viral today (via Freebeacon’s Lachlan Markay) allegedly showing that the government has possibly, by coincidence, made the colours on new U.S. dollar denominations identical to their Monopoly money counterparts:



The picture was recently posted to reddit, but has been around since at least 2011. The denominations shown started coming out in 2003.

So is it true that the currency really matches like that?

Our conclusion is: Sort of.

Whoever made the above image appears to have enhanced the colour of real currency a bit to make it match.

Below is what U.S. currency actually looks like, via the government’s own, unadulterated images on NewMoney.gov, versus what we’ll call the reddit versions.

Fed:

newmoney.govAnd the reddit version:

redditFed:

Reddit:

redditFed:

Reddit:

redditFed:

newmoney.govReddit:

redditThat last one, the 50, definitely seems to have more blue in the Reddit version.

Draw your own conclusions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.