Reddit is telling everyone to remember the US's 'peaceful transition of power'

There’s no question that social media has played a major role in this election.

In the case of this emotional US election, people have gone online to say incredibly hateful things to one another as well as to, and about, the candidates.

While Twitter and Facebook are probably the most notorious social media sites where political tensions have been running high, there’s another site that often brings out the trolls in people: Reddit. Reddit is a site where people post links to stuff on the internet like news stories, photos and videos and discuss them.

Then there’s Republican nominee Donald’s Trump’s statements insisting the US elections are rigged with widespread voter fraud (even though there’s a lack of facts to justify his position). And he’s been urging citizens not just to vote, but to go to the polls and become election “observers.” This has led to an unprecedented concern over election violence this year either at the polls or after the polls close, if the country chooses not to elect him.

Reddit is trying to tackle that part head-on to its users. Today, everyone who visits Reddit gets a message that doesn’t just urge US citizens to vote, but also tells them that the “United States celebrates the longest stretch of uninterrupted peaceful transitions of power in the world.”

The message is a reminder about how different this election has become.

Reddit’s CEO Steve Huffman, who wrote the message, even tries to be soothing, saying that no matter the election outcome, the dust will settle and then “we can all get back to arguing over whether a hot dog is a sandwich. (it’s not),” He’s wrong, of course (it is), but in this atmosphere of political vitriol, it’s great that he’s not afraid to show it.

