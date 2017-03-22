GOP senator asks Trump Supreme Court nominee famous Reddit question about horse-sized ducks and duck-sized horses

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch got an usual question during the second day of his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona asked Gorsuch if he would rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or 1 horse-sized duck.

The question came from Flake’s teenage son, but is famous as a popular meme on Reddit.

Gorsuch responded: “You can tell (your son) I’m very rarely at a loss for words, but you got me.”

He did not answer the question.

The same inquiry boggled Obama administration staff when it was asked during President Barack Obama’s Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session in 2012, however the former-president didn’t see the question, so he never answered.

Watch the exchange via C-SPAN:

