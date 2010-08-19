Reddit Co-Founder Coming To Brooklyn, Wants To Invest In Your Startup

Photo: Flickr/medigirol

Step aside Chris Dixon, there’s a new hot angel coming to New York. Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit is moving to Brooklyn, and he’s looking to invest in early stage startups.Leon Neyfakh at the Observer spoke with Ohanian about his move to New York. Here’s what we learned:



Ohanian doesn’t lead many investments in startups. He mostly invests after he hears about a company from another angel.

His fund, Das Kapital Capital, has backed 15 companies so far.

He wants to team with other angels to help startups recruit top engineering talent, so Google and Wall Street don’t get all the best and brightest people.

He wants to back companies that provide services he’d use on a day to day basis.

