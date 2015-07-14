Reddit chief engineer quits after two months, says Pao was on a 'glass cliff'

Facebook Bethanye Blount

Reddit chief engineer Bethanye Blount has stepped down after only two months on the job, reports Re/Code.

Blount joined the company two months ago from Facebook. She said her departure wasn’t directly related to former CEO Ellen Pao’s departure on Friday, but told Re/Code that she’d lost faith in the company’s new direction.

That could be a reference to Pao’s statement that she quit the company because the board of directors set growth goals that she thought Reddit could not meet without compromising its core principles.

Blount also said she believed Pao was put on a “glass cliff” — a term when female executives are put into leadership positions at times of crisis, where they’re more likely to fail.

The company has been thrust into chaos since last week, when popular executive Victoria Taylor was apparently dismissed. Pao was criticised for how she handled the dismissal, although it has since emerged that the decision was actually made by board member and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

