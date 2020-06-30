Reddit just banned r/The_Donald, the largest pro-Trump subreddit, as it cracks down on hate speech and targeting

Getty

Reddit just banned the biggest pro-Trump forum on its site, saying the subreddit broke its rules against harassment and targeting.

The subreddit, r/The_Donald, was one of roughly 2,000 other communities that were banned across Reddit Monday, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said.

The ban came the same day that Trump’s Twitch channel was suspended.

Reddit has long held a reputation as a corner of the internet with relatively little top-down moderation, but it has increasingly cracked down on hate speech and harassment in recent years.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Reddit’s biggest community for supporters of President Donald Trump is no more.

The message board site banned more than 2,000 subreddits that regularly broke its rules on harassment, hate speech, and targeting on Monday, CEO Steve Huffman announced in a post. One of those subreddits was r/The_Donald, a pro-Trump forum with more than 790,000 users.

“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity,” Huffman wrote. “The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average … and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations.”

The subreddits were banned as part of Reddit’s enforcement of a new policy on hate speech, which states that people or subreddits who “promote hate based on identity or vulnerability” will be banned. The policy also prohibits targeting “victims of a major violent event and their families.”

Other banned subreddits include right-wing forums like r/CampusConservative, r/thenewright, and r/rightwinglgbt. They also included some left-wing subreddits like r/ChapoTrapHouse and r/cumtown, run by fans of two leftist podcasts of the same names, respectively. A subreddit dedicated to trans-exclusionary feminism, r/GenderCritical, was also banned.

“To be clear, views across the political spectrum are allowed on Reddit – but all communities must work within our policies and do so in good faith, without exception,” Huffman wrote.

Huffman’s announcement was met with celebration in some corners of Reddit, including r/AgainstHateSubreddits, a community that has previously pressured moderators to take action against hate speech. Meanwhile, other subreddits were inundated with threads griping about the bans. Some braced for more bans to come as Reddit enforces the policy – as one commenter in r/conspiracy wrote, “They will come for this place eventually.”

Reddit is the latest social media site to take a stand in recent weeks against speech by President Donald Trump and his supporters that violate their policies. Twitter applied warning labels to several of Trump’s tweets for the first time ever this month, while Facebook blocked a Trump ad that included a Nazi symbol.

Reddit was previously seen as a less-moderated forum than other social media sites, but rolled out anti-harassment policies in 2015 and has started taking coordinated action to remove subreddits that encourage illegal activity in recent years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.