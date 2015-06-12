After a popular subreddit was banned, people are fighting back by trashing photos of churches

Reddit closed five communities on Wednesday night, including r/hamplanethatred and r/fatpeoplehate, both of which were devoted to mocking people who are overweight. Reddit users are outraged, considering this to be in direct violation of Reddit’s status as a protector of free speech.
So one group has fought back by flocking to a subreddit called r/fatsteeplehate.
This forum is similar to r/fatpeoplehate, except for one thing: all of the bullying hatespeech is directed to steeples instead of people.
Here are a few examples. The words on the right are directed to the church steeples pictured on the left.
The thread has been active since well before the r/fatpeoplehate ban.
Although the language used on the subreddit is undeniably hateful, it’s unlikely this page will meet the same fate as r/fatpeoplehate, because it’s directed at inanimate objects instead of people.
Guess it’s just one of those Reddit inside jokes that will keep cracking up those in the know.
NOW WATCH: The most important thing Hugh Hefner taught me about business
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.