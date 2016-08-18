Reddit is refusing to hand over details of a user who may have leaked a track from the 'Suicide Squad' soundtrack

Reddit is refusing to reveal information about a user who Atlantic Records has accused of leaking a track from the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack, BBC News reports.

Atlantic Records discovered that the track “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots from the movie’s soundtrack was released months ahead of schedule and uploaded to filesharing site Dropfile.to.

On the same day that it was posted on the filesharing site, a Reddit user named “twentyoneheathens” shared the link on Reddit. The leak forced Atlantic Records to release the track the next day.

Only a small number of people had access to the song. A handful of Atlantic Records had the file, as did employees of record label Fuelled by Ramen, two members of the band, and their manager.

Atlantic Records wants to know who leaked the file, so it asked Reddit to hand over the IP address and other information about the account. An IP address is a number linked to the physical location of a user, which could signal to Atlantic Records where the leak came from.

Reddit refused to simply hand over the IP address of “twentyoneheathens.” Instead, it’s fighting back and claiming that Atlantic Records has no legal basis to force Reddit to provide the user’s information. The legal battle is ongoing.

