Reddit Is Finally Making Its Own, Universal App

Reddit is finally making its own app, based on a job posting spotted by The Daily Dot.

For years, Redditors have been using third-party apps, like AlienBlue for iPhone and BaconReader for Android, after Reddit’s first official app attempt, iReddit, flopped. iReddit — which was only available for iPhone — was launched in January 2011, but was widely considered a flop because of issues like poor search, so when AlienBlue launched in June, it was all but wiped out.

Here’s an excerpt from the job posting:

The world is going mobile, and so is reddit. We’re hiring developers to help us build and maintain apps to highlight great content from reddit for a broader, global audience. Our focus is on making it easier for people to find great content on reddit through mobile apps, clean design and machine learning. Our team will also works closely with our amazing third-party developers to help them build successful apps to allow more people use reddit the way they want to use it. We have a collaborative team with a mix of design, full-stack, data and PM skills. Your role will be to build an app that combines great design, the best content from the front page of the internet, and algorithm-based recommendations. We’re about bringing choice to users and bringing great content as well. We’d love your help trying new approaches, testing boundaries and creating beautiful products to share the world’s best content and communities.

The job was posted Monday and is looking for someone based in San Francisco.

