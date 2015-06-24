The numbers show that Reddit has a lot to celebrate on its 10th birthday

Reuters A Reddit mascot is shown at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014

Reddit has come a long way since its inception exactly 10 years ago — or 5,258,776 minutes ago — for those that have been counting.

The community site has become one of the most popular sites on the internet, ever since its very first post by co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The site has hosted everything from AMA’s (Ask Me Anything’s) by President Obama to discussions about what type of foods don’t go with rice. Now, a full decade later, Reddit is as popular as its ever been. In total, there have been a mind-blowing 190,227,552 posts, 853,824 subreddits created, 1,715,454,785 comments, and 36,136,190 user accounts.

The number of current active users is so high that Reddit boasts: “If we were a country, our current active users would make up the 8th largest population in the world, just after Nigeria and larger than Russia, Japan, and Mexico.”

Reddit grew at an incredibly quick rate, and it hasn’t stopped yet. On June 23, 2005, there were only 48 accounts, 113 submissions, and 0 comments on the site. Just one year later, the site boasted over 45,304 accounts, 93,508 submissions, and 111,444 comments. Notwithstanding all of the controversy surrounding the company over the years, the numbers prove that Reddit has a lot to celebrate on its 10th birthday.

